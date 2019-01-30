CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Hood Love: Georgia Man Drives Stolen Car To Bail Out Girlfriend On Car Theft Charge

Leave a comment

It’s just the love story we needed. A Georgia man could not let his car thief boo sit in jail, so he headed to Georgia’s Gwinnet County Jail to bail her out. One problem though, he drove to the jail in a stolen car himself.

No, this was no game of Grand Theft Auto. As it turns out, the felonious couple had four stolen cars between them.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports:

Duluth residents Derrick Taylor-Canty, 26, and Akhria Cooper, 24, are now both behind bars, having been charged with felony and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, altering serial numbers and several other charges for having four stolen cars in their possession, police said.

The four vehicles were discovered earlier this week after a Gwinnett County Police Department officer stopped Cooper for speeding on Ga. Highway 316, according to Cpl. Michele Pihera, spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department.

“After making contact with the driver, the officer discovered that the license plate displayed on the back of the Jeep was stolen,” Pihera said. “The driver told the officer that she purchased the vehicle through an ad on a buy/sell/trade website. After the driver was arrested and placed in the backseat of a patrol car, the officers found that the VIN plate displayed in the windshield was fraudulent. The true VIN was found. The vehicle was reported stolen from Thrifty Rental in Tennessee when someone rented the vehicle with fraudulent information.”

Cooper was ultimately taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, where Motor Vehicle Theft Unit investigators called Taylor-Canty to tell him that she was in jail, Pihera said.

That’s when things went south for Taylor-Canty.

“Derrick traveled to the jail to bond out Akhria. While in the parking lot, he called the investigator to inquire about his girlfriend,” Pihera said. “Suspecting that Derrick could also be in a stolen vehicle, the investigators confronted Derrick in the parking lot. The 2019 Infiniti that he was driving also had a fraudulent VIN. The true VIN was found, and investigators learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Enterprise Rental in Kentucky. He was placed under arrest.”

Investigators found two other stolen cars in the couple’s possession and now both of them face multiple charges of fraud and car theft. They sa, those that steal cars together end up behind bars together. Wait, is that how that saying actually goes? Never mind. We have to commend Mr. Taylor-Canty, though. He did try to bail his girlfriend out of jail. He’s loyal, if nothing else. Perhaps these two should audition for a future Fast and Furious movie.
While we don’t know if they can act, we do know they can drive. Get our drift?

PHOTO: Gwinnett County Jail

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Black criminals , car thief couple , Georgia crime , Hood Love

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close