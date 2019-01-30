Hood Love: Georgia Man Drives Stolen Car To Bail Out Girlfriend On Car Theft Charge

It’s just the love story we needed. A Georgia man could not let his car thief boo sit in jail, so he headed to Georgia’s Gwinnet County Jail to bail her out. One problem though, he drove to the jail in a stolen car himself.

No, this was no game of Grand Theft Auto. As it turns out, the felonious couple had four stolen cars between them.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports:

PHOTO: Gwinnett County Jail

