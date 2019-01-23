NEW YORK (AP) — A white supremacist has pleaded guilty to killing a Black man with a sword as part of a racist plot that prosecutors described as a hate crime.
James Jackson admitted to fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in 2017 after stalking a number of Black men in New York City.
Jackson, who is white, told police he traveled from Baltimore to carry out the attack because New York is the media capital of the world.
Jackson also said the slaying had been practice for further assaults on Black people.
Jackson had been scheduled to stand trial Wednesday. A judge had ruled that jurors would hear his detailed confession.
He faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 13 for his plea to murder charges.
4 thoughts on “White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To NYC Sword Killing”
I hope this RACIST TURD has some brotha’s for cellmates.
I hope they bend him over and RUN A TRAIN ON HIS ASS to the point where he has to go to the INFIRMARY to get his rectum sewed back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!
where you at macdaddy..no comment.
Hope you get the same treatment as Jeffrey Dahmer you racist cracka…