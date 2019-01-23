Ramp Connecting I-45, 288 To Close On Friday

Houston drivers already have enough headaches traffic wise. 290 feels like it has been constructed on since Soulja Boy first cranked that, people still don’t use their signals to merge lanes and now, the I-45 ramp near 288 and 59 is set to be closed on Friday and will remain closed until possibly July!

Why will it be closed? I’ll give you one guess – construction.

The left exit is set to be demolished to make room for a new exit ramp on the right side of the highway, which is set to be done around June 28. During the closure, drivers will be forced to continue along Pierce Elevated to eastbound lanes on I-10 which will swing you back around to 59 southbound.

Be prepared to use this reaction every time somebody asks why you were late if your route to get to work, etc. is this way.

via GIPHY

Here’s a list of those closures according to TxDOT

From 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, crews will completely close the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Cullen to the I-69 Interchange. Motorists will detour to Spur 5 and take the Scott St. exit or the I-69 NB exit. From Scott St., motorists can proceed along the I-45 northbound frontage road to the Pease St. entrance ramp from I-45 N. Motorists taking I-69 northbound can take I-69 NB to I-10 W back to I-45 N.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, crews will close the I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-45 southbound. Motorists will take I-69 to I-10 West to I-45 South.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Pease/St. Joseph exit ramp will also be closed. Motorists will need to detour to I-69 N and exit Scott St. and take the northbound frontage road to Pease St. To access St. Joseph motorists can turn left on Emancipation to the St. Joseph intersection.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Scott St. to Cullen will be closed nightly. Motorists will detour to Pease St. and enter I-45 at the Pease St. entrance ramp.

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, crews will close the I-45 Gulf Freeway Southbound main lanes from Allen Parkway to the I-69 interchange. Motorists on I-45 can detour to I-69 North or South. I-10 West traffic can detour to I-69 S to I-45 S.

Drivers should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.

RELATED: Siri Now Has A Feature To Record Traffic Stops If You Get Pulled Over By Police

Ramp Connecting I-45, 288 To Close On Friday was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: