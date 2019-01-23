CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slammed After Suggesting Kamala Harris Prove Her U.S. Citizenship

CNN host Chris Cuomo tried it… and then failed at his attempt to shade California Sen. Kamala Harris, who announced on Monday her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Cuomo reacted to the news by suggesting she show proof of citizenship before she kicks off her campaign trail. The news anchor made the comment on Twitter after an alt-righter said Harris is ineligible to run for the presidency because her father, a Jamaican immigrant, and her mother, an Indian immigrant, were not legal residents for five years before her birth, per mediaite.com.

Twitter users Jacob A. Wohl wrote:

Kamala Harris is NOT eligible to be President.

Her father arrived from Jamaica in 1961—mother from India arrived in 1960. Neither parent was a legal resident for 5 years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement for naturalization

Kamala was raised in Canada

Wohl was swiftly slammed by many, including CNN commentator Ana Navarro, who wrote: “Here we go again with the “birther” crap. Same drummed-up charge used against Obama to question his citizenship and legitimacy. Hmmmmm…..I wonder what Obama and @KamalaHarris have in common?

Cuomo responded to Navarro by noting that questions regarding whether Harris is constitutionally eligible for the White House are reasonable. But folks were not having it… and the journalist was quickly called out for suggesting the lawmaker produce proof of her birth in Oakland, CA.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Let us please, PLEASE, preeeeettttyyyyy please not engage this ridiculous birther shit being thrown at Kamala Harris. Have we learned nothing from the past few years????? — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 22, 2019

I am still waiting for Chris Cuomo to respond to the legitimate allegation that he wears a toupee. The longer there is no proof either way, the deeper the effect. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 22, 2019

WTF? What does Cuomo mean by "no proof either way"? She was born in Oakland, thus a U.S. citizen. This conspiracy theorist isn't even disputing that, just stating other completely irrelevant details. Why should Harris respond to every crank on the internet? https://t.co/ZS1Ry1lVFx — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 22, 2019

After being hit by a wave of criticism, Cuomo deleted his previous tweet and posted an update explaining that his original post was taken out of context.

“Deleted my original tweet because it was taken literally the opposite way that I intended it. Sen Harris has no duty to justify any such accusation, let alone a birtherism attack. You accuse, you prove. That was my point. Apologize for confusion.”

