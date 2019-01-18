Man Fatally Shoots Estranged Wife And Injures Daughter Outside Church Before Turning Gun On Himself [VIDEO]

Police in Cypress, Texas say 62-year-old, Arthur Edigin fatally shot his estranged wife and injured his daughter outside of a church Texas. According to ABC 13 after the shooting SWAT surrounded Extend Stay America hotel for hours and then went into the hotel where they found Edgin dead in the bathroom.

Negotiators with the Harris County Sheriff’s office are trying to get the suspect to pick up his cell phone or room phone. pic.twitter.com/A2UJveB5fA — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 18, 2019

Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports state that police received a tip that he had checked into the hotel and at the moment was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He’s 5’4”, 144 lbs. Driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sfLE503SYE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

Furthermore during this standoff some hotel guests were evacuated.

Deputies say Edgin opened fire outside of the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7pm. His daughter was also shot and there was a child that was in the car at the time .

Lastly, some sources say Edigin threatened his wife in the past as well as during an incident on January 6th. We will continue to keep this family and church in our prayers.

