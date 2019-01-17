RussRant: The Trump Wall Is Hurting People

We’re well into week three of the government shutdown and it hurts Russ to see so many Americans hurting. But, unfortunately the president doesn’t seem to care about the lives that he’s affecting. It seems like he’s so focused on getting his way so that he can have a “legacy.” But, even if he gets the wall his legacy will be that he used and hurt the American people to get what he wants.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: