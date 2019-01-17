Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: The Trump Wall Is Hurting People

We’re well into week three of the government shutdown and it hurts Russ to see so many Americans hurting. But, unfortunately the president doesn’t seem to care about the lives that he’s affecting. It seems like he’s so focused on getting his way so that he can have a “legacy.” But, even if he gets the wall his legacy will be that he used and hurt the American people to get what he wants.

#RussRant , Donald Trump , federal government shutdown , wall

One thought on “#RussRant: The Trump Wall Is Hurting People

  1. Tracy Williams on said:

    Should be worried about the 200 billion investigators are trying to locate that was given to afghanistan. Republicans and Democrats lost that money. Give the joker the darn money so these families can eat and pay their bills. You should’ve been trying to safeguard that 200 billion like you are this 5 billion.

Close