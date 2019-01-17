News
HomeNewsTop News

21-Year-Old Arkansas Mother Killed In Florida

Leave a comment

A young Arkansas mother named Destiny Dennis, 21, was killed in Jacksonville on Jan 4.

Dennis’ mother, Emily Anne Martin, told Action News Jax that Destiny lived in Arkansas, had a six-month-old daughter, and was just passing through Jacksonville.

“Destiny was a very loving person very kindhearted, help anybody she could, strong-willed, liked to do things her way, but she was a pretty good judge of character,” said Martin.

In addition to her daughter, Dennis reportedly leaves behind nine brothers, and one sister.

According to Action News, Martin mother believes her daughter was killed as a result of a possible robbery attempt at a gas station. Dennis’ baby daughter was reportedly with her at the time.

“It would be a relief because we would know what happened to her and that the person who did it would be held accountable, however, it’s still not going to bring my baby back but I would like to know what happened,” said Martin.

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Destiny Dennis , Jacksonville , murder , Young mother

3 thoughts on “21-Year-Old Arkansas Mother Killed In Florida

    • PhoenixRixing on said:

      PT, I thought the same thing yesterday. I don’t know who’s doing the searching, but they’re doing a piss poor job!

      Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close