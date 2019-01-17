News
HomeNewsTop News

18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Burning Car

Leave a comment

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in her burning car in Georgia last week. Police are now reportedly looking for a man who tried to use her debit card just three hours later.

Tayla Torres’ mother, Pearlie Haynes, told Channel 2 Action News she’s livid with whoever killed her only daughter.

“I hope your momma tell on you because if you were gone, your momma would be feeling the same pain I’m feeling now,” Haynes said. “I want you to see my face. I want you to know how much I loved my daughter.”

East Point police told Channel 2 the one who tried to use Torres’ debit card was caught on surveillance camera at the bank. Police have released a photo of the “distinctive shoes” he was wearing.

(WSB-TV 2)

The news station also obtained video of a white sedan that police believe dropped the man off at the bank. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point police at 404-559-6200.

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia , murder , Tayla Torres

One thought on “18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Burning Car

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close