18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Burning Car

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in her burning car in Georgia last week. Police are now reportedly looking for a man who tried to use her debit card just three hours later.

Tayla Torres’ mother, Pearlie Haynes, told Channel 2 Action News she’s livid with whoever killed her only daughter.

“I hope your momma tell on you because if you were gone, your momma would be feeling the same pain I’m feeling now,” Haynes said. “I want you to see my face. I want you to know how much I loved my daughter.”

East Point police told Channel 2 the one who tried to use Torres’ debit card was caught on surveillance camera at the bank. Police have released a photo of the “distinctive shoes” he was wearing.

The news station also obtained video of a white sedan that police believe dropped the man off at the bank. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point police at 404-559-6200.

