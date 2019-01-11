Kamala Harris’ New Book Is A ‘Tribute’ To Her Mother

The woman Tom calls the “46th President of the United States,” Senator Kamala Harris has a new memoir out called The Truths We Hold.

Sybil calls the relationship Harris writes of between herself and her mother “beautiful.” Harris calls the book a “tribute” to her “powerful,” “strong,” and “loving” mother.

One lesson that really sticks out in Harris’ mind is her mother saying, “don’t give up your power to anybody.” Her mother instilled into Harris and her sister not to “let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are.”

If she had to pick a theme song for her childhood, it would be Aretha Franklin‘s Young Gifted And Black. 

“There was no question that we could be whatever we wanted to be,” Harris said.

