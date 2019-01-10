DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s Top 10: Most Commonly Broken New Year’s Resolutions

Leave a comment

Did you make a new years resolution? Are you going to stick to it? There are 10 very popular resolutions that are often broken. One of them is of course to start excising, eating right and losing weight. If that’s your resolution odds are you wont stick to it all year. Another resolution people don’t stick to is to give up cigarettes. But you can do it! Don’t give up this year!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL's Top 10 , DLHS , New Year's Resolution

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close