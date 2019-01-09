Faith Walking: Discipline Your Flesh [VIDEO]

Have you ever tried to discipline yourself? Erica Campbell spoke about how some of the best things in our lives could be the same thing keeping us down.

She mentioned that eating that piece of food we want or hanging around one of our favorite people even though they’re negative doesn’t get us to where we need to be. Erica doesn’t want you to allow your flesh, mind or stomach keep you from what God wants for you.

Practicing discipline will help and allow us to give us the things we need. She spoke about how when she disciplines herself things change for her and she’s more creative as well as feels better.

Remember that God responds to your actions.

