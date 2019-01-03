After a few unsuspected leaks, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed who will be performing when RodeoHouston kicks off next month.
Among the notable performers, Cardi B will be making her RodeoHouston debut along with pop star Camila Cabello. “Tennessee Whiskey” singer Chris Stapleton will be returning to the rodeo on March 14, Prince Royce will be performing on February 26 and Zedd will perform on March 8th!
Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10th at 10 AM with the online waiting room opening at 9:30 AM only at rodeohouston.com.
RELATED: Rumor Alert: Is Cardi B Performing At RodeoHouston?
|Monday, Feb. 25
|Kacey Musgraves
|Tuesday, Feb. 26
|Prince Royce
|Wednesday, Feb. 27
|Brooks & Dunn
|Thursday, Feb. 28
|Luke Bryan
|Friday, March 1
|Cardi B
|Saturday, March 2
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Sunday, March 3
|Panic! At The Disco
|Monday, March 4
|Old Dominion
|Tuesday, March 5
|Camila Cabello
|Wednesday, March 6
|Luke Combs
|Thursday, March 7
|Tim McGraw
|Friday, March 8
|Zedd
|Saturday, March 9
|Kane Brown
|Sunday, March 10
|Los Tigres del Norte
|Monday, March 11
|Zac Brown Band
|Tuesday, March 12
|Kings of Leon
|Wednesday, March 13
|Santana
|Thursday, March 14
|Chris Stapleton
|Friday, March 15
|Cody Johnson
|Saturday, March 16
|Brad Paisley
|Sunday, March 17
|George Strait,
with special guests
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Santana, Chris Stapleton To Perform was originally published on theboxhouston.com