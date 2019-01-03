RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Santana, Chris Stapleton To Perform

After a few unsuspected leaks, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed who will be performing when RodeoHouston kicks off next month.

Among the notable performers, Cardi B will be making her RodeoHouston debut along with pop star Camila Cabello. “Tennessee Whiskey” singer Chris Stapleton will be returning to the rodeo on March 14, Prince Royce will be performing on February 26 and Zedd will perform on March 8th!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10th at 10 AM with the online waiting room opening at 9:30 AM only at rodeohouston.com.

Monday, Feb. 25 Kacey Musgraves Tuesday, Feb. 26 Prince Royce Wednesday, Feb. 27 Brooks & Dunn Thursday, Feb. 28 Luke Bryan Friday, March 1 Cardi B Saturday, March 2 Turnpike Troubadours Sunday, March 3 Panic! At The Disco Monday, March 4 Old Dominion Tuesday, March 5 Camila Cabello Wednesday, March 6 Luke Combs Thursday, March 7 Tim McGraw Friday, March 8 Zedd Saturday, March 9 Kane Brown Sunday, March 10 Los Tigres del Norte Monday, March 11 Zac Brown Band Tuesday, March 12 Kings of Leon Wednesday, March 13 Santana Thursday, March 14 Chris Stapleton Friday, March 15 Cody Johnson Saturday, March 16 Brad Paisley Sunday, March 17 George Strait, with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

