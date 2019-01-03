CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Santana, Chris Stapleton To Perform

Leave a comment
Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis Presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL. Produced in Partnership With Talent Resources Sports - Inside

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

After a few unsuspected leaks, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed who will be performing when RodeoHouston kicks off next month.

Among the notable performers, Cardi B will be making her RodeoHouston debut along with pop star Camila Cabello. “Tennessee Whiskey” singer Chris Stapleton will be returning to the rodeo on March 14, Prince Royce will be performing on February 26 and Zedd will perform on March 8th!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10th at 10 AM with the online waiting room opening at 9:30 AM only at rodeohouston.com.

RELATED: Rumor Alert: Is Cardi B Performing At RodeoHouston?

Monday, Feb. 25 Kacey Musgraves
Tuesday, Feb. 26 Prince Royce
Wednesday, Feb. 27 Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, Feb. 28 Luke Bryan
Friday, March 1 Cardi B
Saturday, March 2 Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 3 Panic! At The Disco
Monday, March 4 Old Dominion
Tuesday, March 5 Camila Cabello
Wednesday, March 6 Luke Combs
Thursday, March 7 Tim McGraw
Friday, March 8 Zedd
Saturday, March 9 Kane Brown
Sunday, March 10 Los Tigres del Norte
Monday, March 11 Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, March 12 Kings of Leon
Wednesday, March 13 Santana
Thursday, March 14 Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 15 Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 16 Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 George Strait,

with special guests

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Santana, Chris Stapleton To Perform was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close