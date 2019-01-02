Usher Debuts Newly Permed ‘Black Superman’ Hair – Do We Like It?

Twitter users are roasting R&B singer Usher after he debuted a new hairstyle for the new year and it’s very similar to the permed out locks that rapper Young Joc rocked on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2017.

The Grammy-winning singer hopped on Instagram Live to show off his newly relaxed mane and, as noted by RollingOut, he let fans know that he is not concerned about what negative they have to say about it… peep the clip above.

“Something new, something to look at,” Usher told the viewers before noting that his hair makes him feel like a “pimp” or “Black Superman.”

Maybe the new hairstyle is to distract fans from talking about his filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel.

As we previously reported, the couple officially separated early last year after allegations surfaced that the “Let It Burn” singer has an STD that he’s been passing on to multiple sex partners.

In a joint statement, Usher and Miguel said:

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher’s Instagram Live post has since been deleted but was captured on YouTube by AUC.

