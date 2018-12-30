After A Horrific Car Accident, Model Melyssa Ford Is Back In The Gym

More than six months after a near fatal car accident, Melyssa Ford has finally healed enough to get back to working out.

The former video vixen and “Blood, Sweat, & Heels” star took to social media to share with fans the beginning of her exercise journey.

“And so begins my Journey… back to health and wellness through fitness. My journey back to a stronger sense of who I am, the hard task of staving off depression through mental and physical challenges,” Melyssa shared on Instagram.

The 42-year-old also admitted that while she’s doing better since the crash, she’s still not “100% percent.”

“I’m not 100% yet: my coordination is still off; I fall down a lot. My pain levels are through the roof. I’m existing in a body that’s a little foreign to me. I don’t know HOW to be injured. But I’m trying. And all of you, who have rooted for me, prayed for me and cheered me on…”

She ended her inspiring post by thanking her fans for always being her “motivation.”

“YOU are my motivation on this #FitnessFriday Thanks to my Bomb ass trainer @forcefitnessinc for encouraging me and kicking my butt at the same time.”

Naturally, her followers on the ‘Gram were definitely here for this positive message and rare glimpse of the reality star’s vulnerability.

“You Got This! Just keep pushing and being consistent! Gods Got You,” one person wrote.

Another added, “You can do this!! This is the beginning of building your testimony because they survived your test!!”

Ford has come a long way from the following throwback picture she posted earlier this month:

In June, Melyssa said she was “lucky to be alive” after suffering serious injuries in a major car crash in Los Angeles.

Ford’s rep confirmed that the 41-year-old “sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain amongst other severe cuts and bruises.”

The rep added that the accident took place while Ford was on her way to attend the bridal shower of a good friend.

“The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down. She was surrounded by EMT personnel, lying at the side of the freeway beside the crushed Jeep, covered in blood, when she regained consciousness.”

Her other injuries included: “A 10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples in addition to several large gashes on her arms and legs.”

Apparently, her seatbelt saved her life.

