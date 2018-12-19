Remy Ma Hospitalized Again Just Days After Giving Birth

Remy Ma has reportedly been hospitalized, days after giving birth to a baby girl. According to reports, the 38-year-old rapper and VH1 reality star returned to the hospital on Tuesday due to complications from giving birth.

The Jasmine Brand reports, she suffered “excessive bleeding and the post-birth complications resulted in her having emergency surgery.” She reportedly has received blood transfusions and the surgery is said to have been successful. She’s expected to be released from the hospital this week.

Remy and husband Papoose welcomed their “golden child” last week, with Remy receiving a brand new 2019 Cadillac Escalade as her push gift.

Let’s send prayers for a speedy recovery to the new mommy.

