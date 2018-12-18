Tiffany Haddish Eyed For Female-Driven ‘Jump Street’ Reboot

Do we really need ANOTHER “21 Jump Street” movie?

Somebody at Sony seems to think so, as the studio is planning a female-driven reboot starring Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina.

via Complex:

2012’s 21 Jump Street, the first film in the recent iteration of the series, was a reimagining of the late ’80’s police procedural of the same name. The action-comedy starred Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as undercover cops posing as high school students looking to bust a drug ring. The film was widely praised, scoring over $200 million at the box office and receiving a sequel two years later. 22 Jump Street became even more successful than its predecessor, as it went on to earn $331 million worldwide.

The premise of the all-female reboot would set Haddish as an undercover cop, but posing as the mother of a child also entering a school. Sources point to Awkwafina as being high on the list of names considered for the role of the student.

When word that this female “Jump Street” was confirmed, Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said:

“We think that there’s something fun about keeping that irreverent spirit of Jump Street, but maybe having it be told through a female undercover cop point-of-view. We’ve had enough male buddy comedies. The script is really funny and has a freshness to it.”

He also added:

“The north star for us is wanting our movies to feel different, not done before, not recycled. Because of the volume of streaming content out there and television content, we spend a lot of time around here talking about a movie’s theatricality and making sure we believe it achieves cinema worthiness.”

Sony is also planning a “Men In Black: International” reboot, however, when Jonah Hill was asked to weighed in on a possible Jump Street/Men In Black crossover, he stated:

“It’s too complicated… it’s kind of impossible with all the Men in Black stuff,” Hill said. “The Jump Street films were so fun to make and the whole joke of them was they were making fun of remakes and sequels and reboots and then now it’s become a giant sequel, reboot. It’s almost become what we were making fun of and it’s hard to maintain that joke when it’s so high stakes.”

