With only 12 days remaining until Christmas, holiday travel is expected to kick up something serious. Last year, U.S. airlines carried more than 72 million passengers, easily the most ever. Now thanks to a new study conducted by Magnify Money, we now have an idea of what are the best and worst airports to fly out of during the holiday season.

Remember, the “holiday season” is denoted as the days between December 20 and December 31st and Houston Hobby ranked SIXTH on the list in regards to the countries 50 busiest airports. The two worst airports for holiday travel are both in Chicago with Midway and O’Hare, followed by Newark Liberty, Denver, John F. Kennedy in New York and Hobby here in Houston.

By comparison, Hawaii has the best airports for holiday travel as Honolulu and Maui both rank in the top two. Numbers three and four are both Florida based as Tampa and Fort Myers rank as among the best for travel. As far as Texas airports, San Antonio ranks as the fifth best and Austin ranks as the eighth best.

See more at Magnify Money including tips on how you should travel this holiday season to avoid delays and more. But here’s a better question, do you get more delays at IAH or Hobby when flying out this holiday season?

Houston Hobby Ranked The 6th Worst Airport For Holiday Travel was originally published on theboxhouston.com

