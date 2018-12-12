CLOSE
Entertainment
Kenya Moore Reveals Baby Girl: “I Finally Have Everything I’ve Dreamed Of”

Kenya Moore is loving motherhood and she’s finally introducing her baby girl to the world.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos of her daughter, Brooklyn Doris, with PEOPLE and dished details on how she’s adjusting to motherhood at age 47.

“I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” she told the magazine.

“She’s so perfect in so many ways…This little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed,” she said. “It’s all been so worth it.”

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their first daughter together on November 4 after undergoing IVF treatments to get pregnant. Kenya has been open about her desire to find love and start a family throughout her time of the hit Bravo series.

“It’s weird,” she said. “You can be surrounded by people but if you don’t have what you’ve longed for your whole life — and in my case, that’s a family — you just feel lonely.”

Moore battled a few health issues during her pregnancy including rapid weight gain due to preeclampsia.

“In one week, I had gained 17 lbs…I was like, ‘Wait a minute, is this scale right?’ ‘Cause I remembered specifically what my weight was, and at that point, I was at 203 lbs. already. And then when they weighed me, I was 220 lbs. And I was thinking, ‘Something is not right here. Is the scale broken?’,” she explained.

“There were so many scares along the way…We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

Congrats to the new mommy on her beautiful baby girl!

