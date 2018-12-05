Toni Braxton’s Ex Responds After She Says She Hated Paying Him Alimony

Toni Braxton’s ex-husband, Keri Lewis, is responding to the singer’s tea spilling session on “Red Table Talk” regarding their marriage and divorce.
During her candid conversation with host Jada Pinkett Smith, Braxton, who is now engaged to Birdman, revealed that there was a time she was angry about having to pay her ex alimony.
“I went through this phase of, ‘oooh, men are the new b*tches!’ That’s how I felt. That’s what I was so angry about,” she said.
She also believes their breakup was over money and her lupus diagnosis.
“I felt shallow because my ex-husband and I broke up for money issues…I found out I had lupus at the time, I couldn’t make money because I had lupus, I had to cancel the show. That was my personal contribution to the marriage failing, because who wants to take care of a person who’s sick all the time? I remember a few times being in the hospital ill and he would come later in the day and I would think, he’s not coming because I’m sick,” she explained.
“I never talked to my ex husband about it, I probably should have, but if I’m going to be completely honest, money was just the decoration on the tree. The tree itself was I felt because I was sick, he left.”
Lewis didn’t take too kindly to her words and shared his side of the story on social media Monday. The Mint Condition founder tied the knot with Braxton in 2001 and divorced 12 years later.
Read Keri’s full statement below.
In light of my ex-wife’s @ToniBraxton comments on @RedTableTalk regarding our ‘divorce; men receiving alimony from women’… I feel the need to address and shed light on the matter, as the impression is being made that I came for her finances and/or wasn’t there for Toni.
Let me start by saying that I really loved Toni!… Anyone who was around during the time of our marriage would attest to that. In addition, when she became ill, I did everything I could to take care of her, and we tried for a long time to put things back together, but in the end, we could not.
To give insight on the alimony payments, Toni’s attorneys suggested she have a prenuptial agreement put in place prior to our wedding, and they drafted one as they saw fit. Because of my love for her and being optimistic of marriage lasting forever, I didn’t feel the need to have an attorney, as I wasn’t going to contest anything in the prenup. Fast-forward to 2012 after separating, I moved out and at some point later, Toni mentioned to me that the payments set in the prenup would start being deposited into my account. I received alimony for around 3 years between 2012 and 2014.
Now, intentionally or not, Toni’s comments have left people with the feeling that we had some sort of legal battle that resulted in her having to pay alimony, and therefore share the likes of @halleberry, @therealmaryjblige, and @britneyspears. With all due respect, I don’t see our situation in the same light. I didn’t even use an attorney in our divorce (I also don’t recommend that to anyone). In addition, while I often did not agree with the creative liberties that were taken in representing our relationship (Toni’s Book, Lifetime movie, Braxton Family Values, RedTableTalk), we are raising two sons and it can NEVER be to the degree of her referencing ME as a b–ch.. that’s a problem!. I’m definitely open for the discussion on women paying alimony to men, and vice versa, as I do have mixed feelings about it, and at the end of the day, every situation is different.
As for @RedTableTalk, Congratulations @JadaPinkettSmith. The show is INCREDIBLE, and the conversations are needed!!
Watch the full episode of “Red Table Talk” with Toni Braxton below.
13 thoughts on “Toni Braxton’s Ex Responds After She Says She Hated Paying Him Alimony”
On the Braxton’s Family Value the first season, she referred to him as her best friend and I believe he was her road manager or something…..
Toni has become a very desparate woman. With that phony engagement. She once said when she was going thru bankruptcy Keri took care of her and if it weren’t for him She wouldn’t have made it. Girl go take several seats. You looking too silly and desperate. Hate to see you go down like this.
Toni has become a very desparate woman. With that phony engagement. She once said when she was going thru bankruptcy Keri took care of her and if it weren’t for him She wouldn’t have made it. Girl go take several seats. You looking too silly and desperate. Hate to see you go down like this.
Toni is getting t o be a desperate woman just saying and doing anything f o r attention. With that phony engagement. She must have forgotten when she first got with Keri she was going thru one of her bankruptcy and she said she was broke and he was the reason she made it. He gave her his credit cards and made sure she was taken care of. If its a lie, she told it. Girl go take several seats. Just sit down. You look silly.
She likes to blame others for her woes (Babyface, LA Reid, Daddy, etc.). I’m glad he set the record straight. If the tables were turned and he was the one balling, he would have to pay her alimony. Like he said, she and her lawyers made the prenup. She’s talking about he was in it for the money. He was with her for 12 years and she ain’t made that much (bankrupt twice). Toni we’re wondering why you’re with Birdman??? $$$$$$$
Toni is sharing her truths about her experience with divorce, and Keri expressed his. She didn’t disrespect him or her sons. Red Table talks are about honesty and realness, not being PC. Whether you agree with how Toni felt or not, it is still her story and emotions to tell. The End
How did he make her look small? I don’t see that at all. And wether he took her to court and fought for the money or not, SHE STILL PAID ALIMONY TO HER EX-HUSBAND. He could have declined it, being the man. No matter how she had her prenup set up, he didn’t have to accept the alimony. I think that a strong, reasonanbly healthy man SHOULD NOT have a woman paying his way. Yes, in some case he may need her help to get on his feet, but the period should come to an end quickly.
Toni B I like you and your music, but you owe Keri and your sons an apology. How could you say something like that about him and he’s the father of your children? Shame on you!!!! Keri, thank you for not stooping low.
I wouldn’t say he made her look small – she did that by revealing that bullshit when they have kids together. That man was there for her through thick and thin – hell she even kept sleeping with him after they divorced. Give me a fucking break. I believe everything he shared and I personally don’t see you as a bitch Brotha – none of the Mint Condition men are – I’m just saying. Keri if you asked me you were the best she ever had!
This guy sounds mentally stable normal plus he didn’t kill TONI. A lot of these black can’t wait to kill a black woman. I never heard any money battles from their divorce..
I feel Toni’s comments are more true. A person in their youth usually won’t stay with you through sickness. There are too many examples to point out. Also, I agree with Toni on the spousal support. She has custody of your two sons. Humbly reject the money. She was going through enough. Just because it was court ordered doesn’t mean you can’t give it back.
Well Toni as much as I love your music your “Ex” just made you look small.