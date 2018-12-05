Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Laila Ali Hits Elderly Pedestrian With Her Car; No Charges Filed

Leave a comment

Laila Ali has gotten into a messy situation that will most likely impact her legally and financially. She was in an accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital on Tuesday. Specifically, she backed into him with her car.

Ali, 40, hit the man while driving through the parking lot of the Calabasas Commons in Southern California, according to a report from ET. Paramedics and LA County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the accident, where medics treated the victim on the scene but ultimately transported him to a local hospital where he’s in stable condition.

As you can see in the video, Ali remained on the scene and wasn’t arrested or cited. The incident is being investigated as an accident and not a crime.

So far she hasn’t commented publicly on the accident.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black Women , car accident , celebrity kids , Laila Ali

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Laila Ali Hits Elderly Pedestrian With Her Car; No Charges Filed

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    Accidents happen. That’s what insurance is for. Pray he recovers. However, every ailment he has for the rest of his life will be as a result of this accident. If he dies 10 years from now, it will be, because he was hit in a parking lot.

    Reply
  2. jozfeen on said:

    Just quit working at shoprite and now I make $30h – $72h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance﻿ on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.
    Heres what I do…… See Full Article .

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close