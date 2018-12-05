Laila Ali Hits Elderly Pedestrian With Her Car; No Charges Filed

Laila Ali has gotten into a messy situation that will most likely impact her legally and financially. She was in an accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital on Tuesday. Specifically, she backed into him with her car.

Ali, 40, hit the man while driving through the parking lot of the Calabasas Commons in Southern California, according to a report from ET. Paramedics and LA County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the accident, where medics treated the victim on the scene but ultimately transported him to a local hospital where he’s in stable condition.

As you can see in the video, Ali remained on the scene and wasn’t arrested or cited. The incident is being investigated as an accident and not a crime.

So far she hasn’t commented publicly on the accident.

