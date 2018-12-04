CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Worker In Condiments Clash

Leave a comment

MARRERO, La. (AP) — A man is accused of pointing a gun at the manager of a Popeyes in Louisiana during a dispute over condiments.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 59-year-old Earl Jethroe of Marrero walked into the eatery Friday, ordered a meal and apparently took issue with the condiments provided by employees.

At some point, the arrest reports says, Jethroe threw his chicken across the counter, pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at the manager. Jethroe didn’t fire the weapon, and no one was hurt.

Authorities say deputies later found Jethroe at another restaurant, yelling. They say he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Jethroe was arrested and charged with offenses including aggravated assault with a firearm. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

gun , Louisiana , Popeye's

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close