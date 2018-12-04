CLOSE
Civil-Rights Lawyer’s Memoir To Be Reissued, Made Into Film

(AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by the late civil-rights activist Dovey Johnson Roundtree is being reissued, and a film version is in the works.

Algonquin Books announced Monday that a 10th-anniversary edition of Roundtree’s “Mighty Justice” is coming out next November. Co-written by Katie McCabe, the book was originally called “Justice Older Than the Law” and was praised by Michelle Obama, among others. Meanwhile, Roaring Brook Press plans middle grade and picture book versions and film rights were acquired by Red Crown Productions, with Octavia Spencer as executive producer.

Roundtree, who died in May at age 104, was a groundbreaking attorney and minister and the inspiration for Cicely Tyson‘s idealistic Southern lawyer in the 1990s TV series “Sweet Justice.”

