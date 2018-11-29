Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Says Son’s ‘Cowboys & Indians’ Birthday Party ’Was Not Racist!!’ [Video]

Leave a comment

Kevin Hart is firing back at critics who slammed his decision to throw his baby boy a “Cowboys and Indians” birthday party on Thanksgiving.

As we previously reported, fans read Kevin and his wife Eniko for filth over the weekend, accusing them of being culturally insensitive for throwing their son a birthday party on Thanksgiving with a “Cowboys and Indians” theme.

Many folks rushed to the comments section of Hart’s social media accounts to express disappointment over attendees wearing either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing to celebrate Kenzo’s 1st birthday.

Eniko captioned a pic from the party … “Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming.. we love you guys!”

But the comedian doesn’t see anything racially insensitive about it. Kevin weighed in on the controversy on his SiriusXM show “Straight from the Hart,” calling the backlash “dumb s**t,” because it shows “how stupid our world is becoming with opinions.”

As noted by TMZ, Kevin says there was nothing malicious about the theme — as the idea came from the “Cowboys and Indians” movies and games that he grew up with and that have been around for years. He disagrees with folks who think the outfits perpetuate racism.

Hear what he had to say about the controversy via the clip above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kenzo Hart , Kevin Hart

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close