Kevin Hart Says Son’s ‘Cowboys & Indians’ Birthday Party ’Was Not Racist!!’ [Video]

Kevin Hart is firing back at critics who slammed his decision to throw his baby boy a “Cowboys and Indians” birthday party on Thanksgiving.

As we previously reported, fans read Kevin and his wife Eniko for filth over the weekend, accusing them of being culturally insensitive for throwing their son a birthday party on Thanksgiving with a “Cowboys and Indians” theme.

Many folks rushed to the comments section of Hart’s social media accounts to express disappointment over attendees wearing either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing to celebrate Kenzo’s 1st birthday.

Eniko captioned a pic from the party … “Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming.. we love you guys!”

But the comedian doesn’t see anything racially insensitive about it. Kevin weighed in on the controversy on his SiriusXM show “Straight from the Hart,” calling the backlash “dumb s**t,” because it shows “how stupid our world is becoming with opinions.”

As noted by TMZ, Kevin says there was nothing malicious about the theme — as the idea came from the “Cowboys and Indians” movies and games that he grew up with and that have been around for years. He disagrees with folks who think the outfits perpetuate racism.

Hear what he had to say about the controversy via the clip above.

Why is it so hard for people to find better things to do than being negative….Being angry is easy…Finding happiness within yourself is what's tuff…I challenge everyone to find happiness in YOURSELF. Fuck negativity — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 29, 2018

