Actor/Musician Quincy Brown Thanks Everyone For Their Support After Kim Porter’s Death

Musician/actor Quincy Brown took to social media today to say thanks. The 26-year-old son of Kim Porter, whose father is 90’s R&B star Al B. Sure, but who was raised by his stepfather Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says the support he and his family have received since Porter’s death is helping them cope.

Brown delivered a moving eulogy to his mother, who died in her home after police were called for a cardiac arrest.

Multiple reports have said she was sick with what was thought to be pneumonia in the weeks prior.

Quincy who plays Derek on the hit Fox TV show Star, said in his eulogy that he was just a male version of his mother and that when people see him, they will always see her. He shared about their closeness of their relationship on Instagram before she passed.

Christian, 20, Porter’s youngest son with Diddy, posted his own heartbreaking message to his mom:

Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia last Saturday.

