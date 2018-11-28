Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘We’re Going To Win The War If We Keep Going’

The 2018 midterm results were disappointing. Reverend Al Sharpton says it feels like both Florida and Georgia were stolen from us. Mississippi was disappointing too, but he reminds us not to be discouraged.

He’s on his way to South Africa to celebrate Nelson Mandela‘s 100 birthday and reminds us that nothing is impossible. Mandela served 27 years in jail and went from “prisoner to president.”

We may not have gotten the outcome that we wanted but some good did come from the 2018 midterms. Thousands of ex felons in Florida had their right to vote restored and counties in Mississippi that were once red are now blue.

Rev. Al says we shouldn’t say that we lost but, “we’re in a struggle and we keep fighting.”

