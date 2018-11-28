Kevin Hart Is A Tommy John Underwear Model

You can add underwear expert to Kevin Hart’s list of titles, as the stand-up comic, and movie star invested in Tommy John—his preferred underwear brand—and just last month released his second capsule collection with the company.

“The first capsule collection I did with them did extremely well and sold out fairly quick,” Hart tells MensHealth.com exclusively. “This one is selling out fast as well.”

The publication notes that this time around, “his second underwear line shows that Hart is not keen on playing it safe.”

The Tommy John boxer briefs and trunks are decorated with light touches like grey camo-prints and metallic rose gold waistbands—elements not many guys might think of when picking out new underwear. But Hart explains that men shouldn’t be deterred from having more fun with their boxers and briefs.

Kevin’s bringing out his softer side with a limited-edition collection featuring luxuriously soft micro modal fabric and a touch of rose gold. > https://t.co/Hx4VsWz11e pic.twitter.com/qpA5BX97LM — Tommy John (@TommyJohn) October 26, 2018

“When you’re getting dressed, you start with your underwear,” Hart says.

“Whenever you put them on, they should be a reflection of you and the rest of your wardrobe, whether you like experimenting with color or not.”

His collaboration with Tommy John has taught him a lot about the business of selling underwear and working with the right partner.

“I love the progression we’ve had together,” he says. “Everything has only kept growing and I couldn’t be more proud of this company has evolved.”

Hart has this advice for guys looking for the right pair.

“I think the fabric is key,” he says. “Nobody wants something that will stretch and wear out after throwing it in the washer. You want something with durability. For me, I needed something comfortable that would last as I’m always on the road and being active.”

The TJ x KH Limited Edition capsule is available now on TommyJohn.com.

