Forever First Lady Michelle Obama‘s book Becoming has been selling like crazy! In just one week she’s sold 1.4 million copies. She’s already outsold Donald Trump. His book, that he enjoys bragging about, Trump: The Art of the Deal has sold 1.1 million copies in 32 years. These numbers make him a “loser,” which is a word Trump likes to use to describe people he doesn’t like.
2 thoughts on “Huggy Lowdown: Michelle Obama’s Book Sold More In One Week Than Trump’s In 32 Years”
Kudo’s to Michelle Obama and the sales of her current book!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Her publishing company MUST PRINT MORE COPIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The main difference between Michelle Obama’s current book, is SHE SPEAKS TRUTH.
Chump would not know the truth if it knocked him upside his orange head.
Too bad Chump’s nose don’t grow like Pinocchio whenever he told a LIE!!!!!!!!!!!