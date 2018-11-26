Huggy Lowdown: Michelle Obama’s Book Sold More In One Week Than Trump’s In 32 Years

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama‘s book Becoming has been selling like crazy! In just one week she’s sold 1.4 million copies. She’s already outsold Donald Trump. His book, that he enjoys bragging about, Trump: The Art of the Deal has sold 1.1 million copies in 32 years. These numbers make him a “loser,” which is a word Trump likes to use to describe people he doesn’t like.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: