2018 Soul Train Awards Showcased Real Music

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The 2018 Soul Train Music Awards took us on a nostalgic musical journey last night and the first stop on the train was the 90s!

Faith Evans, Jon B, Donnell Jones, BBD and Carl Thomas all hit the stage to serenade us with the songs that still get heavy rotation on our daily playlists. And did we mention, they sounded amazing.

Black girl besties Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the show and kept us entertained with their feel good comedy and friendship.

Stevie J presented his wife Faith Evans with “The Lady Of Soul” award and Erykah Badu received the highest honor of the night, the “Legend” award.

Keep scrolling for the moments we can’t stop talking about.

Tisha & Tichina Are Bestie Goals

We watched Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold’s friendship on Martin throughout the 90s and even though there were cameras involved, their friendship doesn’t have a script. They were the perfect hosts for this year’s ceremony and brought their genuine friendship and divine talent to the stage.

Faith Evans’ Vocals Were On Point

Just in case you forgot, or was distracted by Faith and Stevie’s J’s recent marriage, Faith Evans was here to remind us all of her angelic vocals.

As the recipient of the “Lady Of Soul” award, Faith, affectionately known as Fizzy, tore it down as she transitioned through a medley of her timeless hits. Hubby Stevie J was on deck to add a little spice to her performance as well.

Erykah Badu Brought Her Eclectic Style

We couldn’t scream yassssss enough for the queen of the evening, Ms. Erykah Badu. As expected, Badu showed off her one-of-a-kind style while taking us through a medley of her classic soulful jams.

BBD

 

It’s safe to say we can’t get enough of New Edition or BBD and neither can the rest of the world because the trio still gets the crowd as hype today as they did back in the 90s.

 

