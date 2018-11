150,000 families were expecting to receive affordable housing in Queens, New York. But that project is off of the table now that Amazon decided to put it’s new hub there. The land that they’re building on was originally supposed to be an affordable housing complex. Chris Paul says he’s sure Amazon feels bad so they’ll probably provide the families with boxes to live in, “that’s prime housing.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: