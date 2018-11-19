Former Hip Hop Couple Bow Wow And Erica Mena Drag Each Other On Social Media

Erica Mena and Bow Wow called it quits a few years ago, and they have not been on good terms ever since.

The former couple broke up back in 2015 but they are still dragging each other on social media.

Bow took to his Instagram over the weekend, wondering why “bad women” want to eat Applebee’s and date “goofy” dudes. Mena decided to messy up the conversation by adding her two cents.

The Shade Room reposted her comments on their Instagram page and the “Love & Hip Hop” star asked fans to forget she was ever involved with the “little man.”

“Can yall forget I ever dealt with him PLEASE,” she pleaded in the comments. Bow Wow did not hesitate to snap back, responding “Nope. Just like we won’t forget them 500 bodies.”

Mena and the pint-sized rapper couple went back and forth trading insults, and Bow Wow then threatened to leak revenge porn.

“Erica you don’t wanna do it,” he posted on his Instagram story. “Trust me I got you on tape! You know I’m petty! I keep everything!!! Don’t make me leak the tape!”

Erica clapped back by showing text messages of Bow Wow’s best friend trying p get with her and she also revealed that his deteriorating mental health had to do with their break up.

“I left him after he tried to kill himself with my son in the house,” she said. “He’s been trying to link with me ever since.”

She also wrote on Twitter: “I think this little man forgot – How many times you try to kill yourself. You sure you wanna come for me knowing your mental health not ready for the truth. lol So leak away. I can live all over your moms house now. I might let y’all keep the basement.”

Bow Wow then threw another jab at Mena, claiming she uses cocaine.

Where did the love go?