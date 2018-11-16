CLOSE
Michelle Obama Graces Essence Cover In Her Natural Hair Glory

Michelle Obama sports her natural curls for the cover of Essence magazine’s upcoming issue and other outlets have noted that this appears to be the first time the former first lady went all natural for a major publication.

“Only @Essence would have our forever First Lady @MichelleObama on the cover, in her full natural hair glory, snapping her fingers, talking about real love,” Joi-Marie McKenzie, a senior entertainment editor at the magazine, said on Twitter.

Essence’s December/January issue features Mrs. Obama reflecting on her days in the White House and balancing family life and a career.

Meanwhile, she has kicked off a 10-city tour in her hometown of Chicago to promote her new memoir, “Becoming.”

Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross, are scheduled to join Michelle Obama on stage at locations along the way.

After Chicago, the tour will move to Los Angeles, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Denver, San Francisco and Dallas. Ten percent of tickets at each event are being donated to local charities, schools and community groups.

Celebrating Michelle Obama
Close