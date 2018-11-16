Man Shoots Ex In The Head At Her Job

A Georgia man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s job in Suwanee Wednesday morning and shot her in the head, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Nathanieo Pinkins, 30, showed up at the computer business around 8:10 a.m. His ex was sitting in her car when he fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, one reportedly hit her in the head. After being shot she was able to drive away and call for help. She was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

WAGA-TV reports that Pinkins and the victim were estranged. “They have at least one child together. They are no longer a couple so they were going through some sort of domestic issues,” Captain Mooney told the station. “No we had no prior knowledge of any of this going on. In speaking with family members we didn’t get any indication at that point that anything else had happened,” he added.

Pinkins was found and arrested about 30 miles away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center and is expected to recover.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE