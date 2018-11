It’s snowing in D.C. so Huggy assumes that means we wont be seeing “double wide,” until it stops. The rain kept Trump from honoring fallen soldiers, so we know he’s not stepping outside in the snow! Huggy is a little worried about his flight to Dallas being delayed, but hopefully he can make it to Dallas without any issues. Huggy and Chris Paul will be at the Arlington Improv this weekend!

