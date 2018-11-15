Dr. Steve Perry Announces New Talk Show Gets Fox Stations Test Run

Dr. Steve Perry’s new syndicated talk show has been picked up for a limited run by Fox TV stations and will launch at the top of the year!

Perry is a respected educator and advocate, best known for creating educational opportunities for children. His new daytime talker Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry will air for two weeks, beginning Jan. 7, 2019, at various times in eight markets, including WNYW in New York, KTTV in Los Angeles, KTXH in Houston, WAGA in Atlanta, KUTP in Phoenix, WJBK in Detroit, WOFL in Orlando and WJZY in Charlotte.

“I am proud to announce my daytime show on @FOXTV, “Breakthrough with @DrStevePerry” starts on 1/7/19,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “In this honest nonjudgmental space you’ll see ppl pushed past comfort to their Breakthroughs. Just like we do in our schools, we’re gonna go THERE to uncover what matters.”

I am proud to announce my daytime show on @FOXTV, "Breakthrough with @DrStevePerry” starts on 1/7/19. In this honest nonjudgmental space you’ll see ppl pushed past comfort to their Breakthroughs. Just like we do in our schools, we’re gonna go THERE to uncover what matters. — Dr. Steve Perry (@DrStevePerry) November 15, 2018

“We are excited to bring Dr. Perry’s unique voice and inspiring perspective to daytime,” Angelica McDaniel, EVP, Syndicated Program Development for CTD, said. “He has been committed to improving the lives of American families for decades, and we are thrilled to be taking the work he does in his office every day and moving it to television so that millions more people can benefit from his wisdom and advice.”

Added Frank Cicha, SVP of Programming for Fox TV Stations, “We think Breakthrough has potential. And being able to present it in January, when there isn’t much going on in syndication, makes it that much more compelling. Our goal is to deliver fresh programming year-round, so we’re glad to be working with CBS on this.”

As noted by Deadline, “Perry, a best-selling author, was the focus of CNN’s Black in America series, Education Contributor for CNN and MSNBC, an Essence Magazine columnist, and host of the docudrama for TVOne Save My Son.”

“Everybody needs a breakthrough! I am humbled and excited to take people through theirs,” Perry said. “What makes TV matter is when it adds value to our lives. There’s nothing more valuable than learning how to arrive at a breakthrough, and I look forward to sharing that experience with viewers.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: