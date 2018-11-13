A Black Couple Sues Costco After Accusation Of Shoplifting

In Maryland, a black couple is suing a Costco store after police stopped them because an employee accused them of shoplifting.

Barbara and Bahri Wallace spoke to WJLA on Friday and said they were shopping at the Costco in Anne Arundel County in May when they claimed they were being watched by management. In the 911 call obtained by WJLA, the caller claims there is a robbery in progress.

“I need police immediately at the Costco wholesale,” the caller said, according to WJLA. “I have a robbery in progress. They’ve been here before. They just robbed the Glen Burnie Costco an hour ago.”

The Wallaces told WJLA that they were leaving the store when they noticed the police were behind them.

“[Bahri] noticed there were police behind us,” Barbara told the news station. “So he said ‘The police is pulling us over’ and I said ‘Are they for us?’ He said, ‘Yeah they’re pulling us over. And I asked why they stopping us, he said ‘The manager at Costco suspected you guys of shoplifting.’”

Meanwhile, WBAL-TV obtained police records that show the officers were given a tag number that belonged to the couple’s truck. The records also found that police determined no crime had been committed and the Wallaces weren’t involved in a robbery. The Wallaces then went back inside to confront the white manager of the Costco.

“[The] manager came up. I said, ‘Did you call the police on us saying we were shoplifting?’ His response was, ‘You fit the bill.’ I said, ‘Fit the bill?’

