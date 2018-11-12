Oh Baby! Willie’s Baby Girl Has Arrived

Paisley Rae Moore was born on Nov. 9, and Willie called into the show to tell Big Man all about his baby girl. She wasn’t due until the 24 but God had other plans and by the time he and his wife arrived to the hospital it was time to push!

Willie says she has “a head full of hair,” and every time he looks at her he cries. “I don’t think I’ve cried this much in my life,” he says. Her brothers love her so much already and it’s wonderful to have a baby girl in the Moore crew!

