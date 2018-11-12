Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr. Show Audio

Oh Baby! Willie’s Baby Girl Has Arrived

Leave a comment

Paisley Rae Moore was born on Nov. 9, and Willie called into the show to tell Big Man all about his baby girl. She wasn’t due until the 24 but God had other plans and by the time he and his wife arrived to the hospital it was time to push!

Willie says she has “a head full of hair,” and every time he looks at her he cries. “I don’t think I’ve cried this much in my life,” he says. Her brothers love her so much already and it’s wonderful to have a baby girl in the Moore crew!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos
New Baby , Willie Moore Jr.

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close