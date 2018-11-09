Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic

Snoop Dogg stays busy, his newest project is a biopic.

Hot New Hip Hop reports, Snoop drew inspiration from the hit Netflix show Narcos. Uncle Snoop said he would like his life story to be told in different stages, dating back to the late 1960’s showcasing his parents. The story would then cover his childhood growing up the 1970’s and will eventually cover his budding rap career in the 1990’s.

Snoop mentioned that he has already gotten the ball rolling on the project. The untitled project is in conjunction with Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler.

Snoop was briefly portrayed in Straight Outta Compton which was about the group N.W.A.

Currently Snoop is traveling the country in his new stage play, Redemption of a Dogg, alongside Tamar Braxton.

