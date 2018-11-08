Matt Barnes Awarded Full Custody Of Twin Sons

If you’ve been keeping up with the soap opera that is the Matt Barnes/Gloria Govan/Derek Fisher situation, we’ve got an update for you. Matt Barnes has just been awarded full custody of his twin sons with his ex-wife, Govan.

The latest dispute began when Barnes asked for a restraining order after an altercation with Govan at a school pick-up. He alleged that she drove her car at him at a high rate of speed and blocked him in the school’s parking lot when he came to pick up the children.

As reported by TMZ.com, the judge granted the restraining order for 18 months and gave Barnes full physical and legal custody of the ten-year-old twins.

Govan will be allowed visitation with her children every other weekend from Friday through Monday and can have dinner with her sons every Wednesday night. Govan must also complete anger management and parenting classes.

Barnes and Govan have had numerous disputes over their children, especially since Govan is now living with Barnes’ ex-Laker teammate Derek Fisher. Barnes is about to welcome a child with model Beverly Johnson’s daughter, Anansa Sims.

