R. Jai Gillum Says Today Is Going To Be ‘Extraordinary’

| 11.06.18
Today is the big day, and Andrew Gillum’s wife, R. Jai says, “we’re going to do an extraordinary thing on an ordinary day.” Get out and vote for Andrew Gillum to be the next Governor of Florida!

The couple met at a student government meeting when he was a freshman and she was a junior at FAMU. Mrs. Gillum remembers, “he was so serious then,” about everything. But now looking back she says no one is surprised about were he is today.

Their kids are 4 and 1, and she’s not too sure what they understand but every time they see dad on TV they jump up and down with pride. Tonight they’ll be able to stay awake to celebrate the victory.

Go out and vote!

