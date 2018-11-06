Angela Simmons And Ex Were In Custody Battle Before His Death

Angela Simmons has been pouring her emotions out on social media following the tragic death of her ex-fiance/son’s father Sutton Tennyson.

Tennyson was shot and killed in the garage of his Atlanta home on Saturday (Nov. 3rd). On what would have been his 38th birthday (November 5), and also the original due date of their 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr., the Growing Up Hip Hop star posted a tribute to her ex, revealing she’s “numb” after learning of his untimely death.

She also thanked Tennyson for “leaving behind the greatest gift,” and said she promises to “hold SJ down in every way.”

Angela’s sister Vanessa Simmons and her brother JoJo Simmons also posted up heartfelt messages following his death.

According to the AJC (via The YBF), Sutton is the victim of a homicide. He was reportedly found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an open garage in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said Sutton was talking with a man in the driveway when “the conversation escalated” and the man shot Sutton multiple times. The gunman fled the scene in a car. The shooting is still being investigated.

Days before he was shot, Angela and Sutton were in court trying to come to a custody agreement.

The site (TheYBF.com) provides the details:

It wasn’t lovey dovey, there’s a reason people go to court,” the source said. Tennyson was paying around $1,250 a month in child support, but Simmons — the shoe designer daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run — wanted more money, the source said.

She’d received temporary custody of Sutton Jr. in July after filing for an order of protection against Tennyson in December 2017, the source said. Simmons had made domestic violence claims against Tennyson in December when the couple split, the source said.

Just ahead of his untimely death, Tennyson was preparing a bid for joint custody while enjoying nightly FaceTime with his son, the source said.

“He tried hard to be in the child’s life,” the source added.

Tennyson’s attorney, Daniel Nottes, said, “It’s devastating to hear about this tragedy. Mr. Tennyson was a loving father. It’s very sad his son will grow up without him.”

