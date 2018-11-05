CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room

Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

via Bossip.com:

An unidentified 11-year-old boy from the Litchfield Park area of Arizona shot his grandmother before turning the gun on himself after refusing to clean his room according to AZ Central. Reportedly, the boy’s grandparents sat on the couch watching television together when their grandson came up behind his grandmother and shot her in the back of the head according to police.

Yvonne Woodard, 65, and her husband lived with their grandson, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The grandfather told MCSO detectives they had asked their grandson to clean his room, but he was being stubborn about it. The grandfather first ran after the grandson before returning to help his wife. He then heard gunshots as his grandson shot himself.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the gun belonged to the grandfather. Investigators have yet to find anything that would indicate the grandson wanted to hurt himself or others before the shooting.

See some photos of rappers killed by gun violence.

 

11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

murder , tragedy , Weird News

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close