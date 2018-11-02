Teen Charged With Capital Murder In Slaying That Targeted Teen Who Reported Sexual Assault

An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in a shooting that Dallas police believe was in retaliation against a girl who reported a sexual assault, Dallas News reports.

Demarcus Coleman has been at the Dallas County Jail since he was arrested on unrelated charges in August. Police announced the murder charge Nov. 1.

On Aug. 4, Coleman reportedly opened fire at Xavier McMullen, 25, and a 14-year-old girl who were standing in the breezeway of an apartment complex.

McMullen was killed and the girl was treated at a local hospital and released. After leaving the hospital she told police the shooter is the friend of a person who had sexually assaulted her and had been arrested.

She told police she had been communicating online with the accused shooter about the sexual assault, according to Dallas News.

Police reviewed phone and Instagram conversations, including one in which the girl was reportedly said to be pregnant, the News stated.

Detectives found a call between Coleman and two other people from four days after the shooting. In it, Coleman says that the girl “got killed” and “that ain’t no case no more,” according to police.

His bail is set at $1,106,000.

