Kids get in fights, it’s basically a part of growing up. Sherri Shephard and Torrei Hart say they teach their boys to defend themselves but not to be violent. Torrei knows that her son is short and will most likely be the smaller one in a fight. But she doesn’t discourage him, he knows if someone hits him it’s okay to hit back! Sherri teaches her son to fight with his words.

