The number of people who want to enter the United States has gotten higher and so has the application wait time. It used to be about a six month wait but now it’s a two year wait. Is this Trump’s way of keeping people out that might vote against him?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: