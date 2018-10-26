That’s What I Think: You Need To Vote!

10.26.18
Damon has heard a number of excuses as to why people don’t vote. And he hasn’t heard a single good excuse. People say they don’t vote because their vote doesn’t count anyway, but, no vote is a vote for the other side. There are even people who don’t register to vote because they think they’ll be called into jury duty. Maybe having more Black people on Jury duty would help keep innocent Black folks out of jail. Come on y’all…let’s all vote!

