Remy Ma And Papoose Say They’ll Have More Children [Video]

On Thursday, October 25, The Real welcomed rappers and songwriters Remy Ma and Papoose back to the show to talk about the theme of their upcoming baby shower, plans for having future children, and to perform their new single “Golden Child” which features the sound of their unborn baby’s heartbeat.

When asked if they’ll try for another baby in the future, Remy says yes. She tells the ladies of The Real, they underwent IVF and have one more embryo. She says if all goes well they’ll have another baby in 2020.

