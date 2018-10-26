Grab A Tissue! Kindergarten Class Sings Happy Birthday To Hearing Impaired Custodian

Sometimes all you need is a heartwarming video to cheer you up. The world currently, excuse our language, sucks, and this video was the perfect antidote (for today).

Recorded at the Hickerson Elementary School in Tennessee, the video shows a kindergarten class singing happy birthday to the school’s hearing impaired custodian, James Anthony.

By the end of the performance, Anthony was overtaken with emotions… and so were we!

According to reports, he has worked in the school system for over 27 years with 15 spent at this elementary school.

Watch the full performance above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE