2 Houston Teens Shot Overnight

ABC13 reports, a teenager was badly injured after being shot in the head Tuesday night in a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

Witnesses reportedly saw a teen running when someone opened fire. Police also believe multiple weapons were used in the incident, according to HPD.

Christopher Hodges, who lives at the complex, says he heard more than 12 shots fired, then someone screamed.

Hodges rushed outside and dialed 911. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“Just called the name Jesus… was trying to get him (the teen) to come back. Don’t know his name, don’t know him. I just knew in his eyes… I knew he was scared so I just kept asking him to come back,” Hodges told Eyewitness News.

The teen was reportedly between 14 and 16 years old, and has not been identified yet.

Also on Tuesday night, a 16-year-old named Matthew Francis was reportedly chased and shot in the head on the southeast side of Houston, reports ABC13. Investigators say there was a fight at the back of the complex and it appears the teen may have been chased by the shooter or shooters as they fired.

Francis is currently on life support.

