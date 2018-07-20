Boris Kodjoe Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ For Season 2

ABC’s “Station 19” is heating up.
The Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff has recruited Boris Kodjoe for its forthcoming second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
On the drama from showrunner Stacy McKee and exec producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, Kodjoe will recur as a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past. His character returns to the Seattle Fire Department after some time away and brings with him new skills, new perspectives and an approach to the job that doesn’t always fall in line with the members of Station 19.
Kodjoe, fresh from his three seasons on CBS medical drama Code Black, joins a Station 19 cast that includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doss.
Station 19 returns in the fall on ABC. A formal premiere date has not yet been announced.
15 Things Just As Irresistible As Boris Kodjoe
15 Things Just As Irresistible As Boris Kodjoe
1. 15 Things Just As Irresistible As Boris Kodjoe1 of 16
2. Luxe Bags2 of 16
3. Boris Kodjoe3 of 16
4. Dark Chocolate4 of 16
5. Boris Kodjoe5 of 16
6. Haute Red Lipstick6 of 16
7. William Levy7 of 16
8. Fresh Strawberries8 of 16
9. William Levy9 of 16
10. Nutella10 of 16
11. Sharon Leal11 of 16
12. Killer High Stilettos12 of 16
13. Tyson Beckford13 of 16
14. Sexy Knee-High Boots14 of 16
15. Tyson Beckford15 of 16
16. Shopping On Sale16 of 16
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Whoopi Goldberg Cursed Out Jeanine Pirro Backstage After Their On-Screen Fight
- NFL, NFLPA Freeze Anthem Rules Amid Backlash To Miami Policy
- Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM