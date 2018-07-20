Boris Kodjoe Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ For Season 2

ABC’s “Station 19” is heating up.

The Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff has recruited Boris Kodjoe for its forthcoming second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the drama from showrunner Stacy McKee and exec producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, Kodjoe will recur as a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past. His character returns to the Seattle Fire Department after some time away and brings with him new skills, new perspectives and an approach to the job that doesn’t always fall in line with the members of Station 19.

Kodjoe, fresh from his three seasons on CBS medical drama Code Black, joins a Station 19 cast that includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doss.

Station 19 returns in the fall on ABC. A formal premiere date has not yet been announced.

