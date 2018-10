According to research, the more gibberish your baby utters, the better readers they might grow up to be. Children who “babble” as babies scored higher on a letter identification test when they got older. Researchers believe that baby talk could have literary connections. So, if your baby is chatty, they may be a great reader!

